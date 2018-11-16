Budgam Kick-boxers win medals in Int’l Championship

Share Share 0 Share 0

BUDGAM: Budgam players made the Jammu and Kashmir State proud by winning medals in the International Kickboxing Championship 2018 held in Argentina.

Abid Hamid Wani, son of Abdul Hamid Wani and Hashim Ashraf Wani, son of Mohammad Ashraf Wani, both residents of Dharmuna Budgam won gold and silver medal respectively in the Kickboxing Championship.

They were given a warm welcome by Police Budgam and sports lovers of district Budgam on their arrival at the Srinagar Airport on Thursday.

They were taken from Srinagar Airport to their native place Dharmuna, Budgam in the form of a rally by the enthusiasts and sports lovers.

“They have made us proud by their exemplary winning streak at the apex level,” Budgam Police said and wished good luck to the medalists for their future endeavours.