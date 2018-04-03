Bubneshwar is President SS Auto Stand Union

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bubneshwar Raj Khajuria on Monday nominated as President of Sangram Sena Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar, Diwan Mandir Auto Stand Union while Ajay Kumar (Foji) was elected as the Senior Vice President. Others elected were Poonam Sharma as Vice President, Bilu Kumar Secretary, Rohit Dogra Joint Secretary, Bawa Surjeet Radhe General Secretary, Anu Kumar Publicity Secretary, Zorawar Singh Raja Chief Organiser, Bilu Sangotra Cashier and Mantu Sharma, Gogi Kapoor, Vikram Singh, Romesh Sharma, Kala Bagotra, Rohit Singh, Davinder Singh and Digvijay Singh all Executive Members of Auto Stand Union Ward No. 10.

R.R Raina, President Sangram Sena, Capt. R.S Langeh, General Secretary Sangram Sena, Ved Gandotra President, Freedom Fighter Association, Sudhir Padha, Chairman Divine Touch and Member Sewa Samiti; Brij Mehra, President Jammu Pragrati Manch, Jammu; Rajesh Banathia, Th Karnail Chand, Raju Jamwal President Sangram Sena Ward No 8, Rehari, Dr. A.K Chopra, Jammu District President Sangram Sena, Rajesh Sharma and Rakesh Langer, President Ward No. 10 were also present.