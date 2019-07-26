BSS seeks Brahmin Commission

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Brahmin Sansar Sangathan (BSS) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday urged government to constitute a commission for Brahmin in the State.

“We appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to establish a Brahmin Commission in the State as to act an advisory role only,” State President BSS, Dr Ram Chander Sharma told reporters here on Thursday.

Sharma said “The Brahmins belong to Verna (Class) system and never believe in caste system or inter-religious hatred or conflicts. We believe all humans are born equal irrespective of caste, creed, colour or gender and all are equal in the eyes of Parmatma and have to get education, Sanskars and other basic human rights including food, shelter and other rights.”

The present scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, is disastrous as the youth are frustrated and in the grip of violent behaviour and addiction. The alcohol and drug addiction has gripped them badly and drug cartel is having field day, he added.

“The Sangathan believes in unity and integrity of India and is ready to provide its services for inter faith harmony and gain able dialogue with all stakeholder of Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.