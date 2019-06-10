BSS Prachar Vibhag workshop concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The two-day Prachar Vibhag Workshop, organised by Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti (BSS) concluded here on Sunday.

A total of four sessions were held during the day, in which participants were told about the ways and means to handle the media. The first session was held on ‘Use of Social Media’ which was jointly chaired by Dr Vivek Sharma and Amit Sharma. They threw light on various aspects of social media and its prompt utility for spreading intended message.

In the second session, participants were made aware about the role of pictures in disseminating information to masses. The session was chaired by Kshetriya Prachar Pramukh, Rajinder.

Prof Govind Singh, HoD Mass Communication and New Media, Central University of Jammu, was the resource person of third session. He spoke on topic ‘Print and Electronic Media’ and informed participants about various aspects of print and electronic media.

The last session was held on ‘Writing Skills’ which was chaired by senior journalist from print media. He offered valuable tips to participants on writing impactful and objective media releases.

The concluding session was addressed by State Organising Secretary, Pradeep who expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the workshop and appreciated efforts of Prachar Vibhag.

On the occasion, he also announced team of Prant Prachar Vibhag comprising Dr Vivek Sharma as State Prabhari, Amit Sharma as Prachar Pramukh, Devender Padha as Prant Samwaddata and Vikrant Singh as Prant Social Media Incharge.

Others present on the occasion included President BSS J&K, Ved Bhushan, Manoj, Satish Mittal and Dr Naresh Sharma.