BSS demands permanent recognition for schools with 10 years of affiliation

JAMMU: Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan urged the government to give permanent recognition to schools which have completed 10 years of its affiliation.

Ved Bhushan Sharma, President of the Sansthan appealed to the government to simplify the process of inspections of schools and the inspections should be entrusted to only one agency.

“There should be no discrimination between government schools and schools run by societies. The societies may be given free hand in preparing their own school calendar (academic, examination, vacations and other activities). Representatives of societies should be included in the workshops and meetings in making policies of state education and in framing rules and regulations for running the schools,” he said. He further said that the teachers of the schools run by societies should be included in the teacher training workshops organized by Education Department like SIE and DIET.

Sharma suggested the government for establishing established a help desk and grievance redressal cell in J&K Board, State Education Office and in Director Education Office to help the societies and schools for affiliation process. “Affiliation committee meetings must be held in a month or two so that schools may not suffer. One time affiliation fee may be fixed by the Education Board instead of yearly fees,” he said, adding that accountability may be fixed for all officers of the concerned departments. Among others who were present included Pradip Kumar, Organizing Secretary; Satish Mittal, Treasurer; Dr Vivek Sharma, Prachar Prabhari; Pradip Tripathi, Prant Nirikshak; Samir K Saproo, Office Secretary; Pradeep Singh, Principal BVM Ramban; Kashi Nath Raina, Principal BVM Palmar Kishtwar and Devender Padha, Prant Sanwaddata BSS JK.