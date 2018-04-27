BSNL’s ‘call drop’, ‘voice break’ snag in mobiles, landlines irk subscribers

Share Share 0 Share 0

Special Correspondent

JAMMU: One of the most trusted telecom service providers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which claims to be the largest network across the country, might be coming up with several plans and schemes to woo subscribers but unfortunately, the recent snag of ‘call drop’ and ‘voice break’ in the service has started irking its users in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ‘call drop’, ‘voice break’ and poor connectivity has started annoying BSNL subscribers and irritated by the snag, large number of them have registered their complaints with the higher authorities but the issues is yet to be addressed.

Areas in the winter capital including New Plot, Sarwal, Janipur, Talab Tillo, Canal Road, Bhagwati Nagar, Trikuta Nagar Extension and Rehari are the worst affected and do not get proper connectivity as a result of which the subscribers have started shifting to the private telecom players.

The consumers have also brought into notice of senior BSNL officers about the broadband service, which remains down most of the time causing setbacks to subscribers.

“The BSNL authorities do not even care hoot to our appeals,” a subscriber rued.

He said that the call drop was also making subscribers suffer financial losses, adding that to make a call one has to unduly pay for ten calls. “Due to poor connectivity of BSNL, we have been forced to switch over to private players as an option so that at least, we can have better communication,” another subscriber said.

However, amidst poor connectivity and routine basis snag, around 300 to 500 new subscribers are daily joining the BSNL network but in return, they feel dejected and not being given due care by the telecom group.

Contrary to the public perception and allegations of poor mobile network connectivity, the telecom company, is adding around new subscribers every day. Pertinent to mention here that last year around 2 lakh new subscribers, including over 90,000 prepaid customers and more than one lakh post paid clients joined the BSNL club.

“The BSNL J&K Circle has received so many complaints of call drop and poor connectivity but the company preferred silence over the query related to total number of complaints regarding poor mobile connectivity,” said a social activist.

Last year, BSNL had received over 5,200 complaints of customers regarding poor mobile connectivity, he added.

“We are left with no option than switching over to private mobile network, which provides far better service than the BSNL specially in hilly and hinterland belts of the region,” they added.

Some of the subscribers also rued that on many occasions, the ‘no mobile network’ has become a tagline for the BSNL when the number is dialed, which sometimes is frustrating despite displaying full signal connectivity in the cell phone.