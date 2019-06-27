BSNL to provide smooth connectivity along Amarnath Yatra track

Share Share Share 0

JAMMU: BSNL Jammu & Kashmir Telecom Circle has made special efforts to provide smooth connectivity for communication requirements of Yatris visiting Amarnath Shrine along Pahalgam route, Baltal route and up to the holy cave. 10 sites with 15 combo (2G+3G) BTS have been commissioned in this regard. “BSNL only has been providing mobile services enroute to Yatris since 2010. These sites are connected on 10G transport network purely on optical fiber. More than 35 Km of Optical Fiber Cable has been laid for connecting these BTSs to the communication network. The equipments and materials were taken through ponies/ head-load,” a handout issued by BSNL said.

“Several BSNL teams, specially deputed for installation, have made tireless efforts to ensure timely provisioning and maintenance of communication facilities throughout the Yatra track despite climatic/ geographical challenges as the terrain is difficult at an altitude of about more than 13,000 ft above sea level,” it said.

“Since prepaid connections of other States are not allowed to work in J&K, special pre-loaded Yatra SIMs are being provided by BSNL with approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs /DoT. The cost of Yatra SIMs is Rs 230 (including cost of STV and Plan Voucher) with 20,000 sec free Talk-time, 1.5 GB free data usage and validity of ten days,” it added.

“For obtaining BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM card, valid documents such as Proof of Address, Proof of Identity and applicant’s photograph are required to be submitted by Yatris along with a photocopy of counter foil of Registration Slip issued by the SASB, which shall be considered as local reference,” it said.

“The BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards are available for Yatris at Lakhanpur Border, Bhagwati Nagar besides during working hours at Kachi Chawni CSC and Trikuta Nagar CSC in Jammu and base-camps at Baltal, Pahalgam besides Tourist Reception Centre Nowgam near Railway Station in Srinagar. Yatris are requested to purchase BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards only from these designated counters,” it said.