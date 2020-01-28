BSF shoots down Pak drone along IB in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Border Security Force on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said. IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera. “We are investigating it,” he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sami highly deserving of Padma award, critics like only those Muslims who ‘abuse’ Modi: BJP
Akshay postpones ‘Bachchan Pandey’ release after Aamir’s request
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper