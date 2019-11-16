BSF sends 40 poor students for Bharat Darshan

State Times News POONCH: A number of 40 poor school children from districts Poonch and Rajouri were sent by Border Security Force (BSF) for Bharat Darshan from Mandi here on Friday. Commandant 183 Battalion of BSF flagged off a team of 40 students for a seven days long tour of Bharat Darshan. These students were given a touring kit which included the journey luggage, beddings, etc. The children will visit Delhi and then Chennai.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
Two-day Thoracic Surgery Conference to begin today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper