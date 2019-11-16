BSF sends 40 poor students for Bharat Darshan

State Times News

POONCH: A number of 40 poor school children from districts Poonch and Rajouri were sent by Border Security Force (BSF) for Bharat Darshan from Mandi here on Friday.

Commandant 183 Battalion of BSF flagged off a team of 40 students for a seven days long tour of Bharat Darshan. These students were given a touring kit which included the journey luggage, beddings, etc. The children will visit Delhi and then Chennai.