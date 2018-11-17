BSF School wins Mega Quiz 2018

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: BSF Senior Secondary School Jammu emerged as winner in Mega Quiz 2018 held in the Multipurpose Hall of KC Sports Club of KC Public School Jammu on Friday.
Students from 12 prestigious schools of Jammu participated in the quiz.
The winner BSF school team comprised of Mridull Thaploo and Koushal Bhar of class 12th.
Earlier, in the semifinals, BSF Senior Secondary School outplayed KC International School and Army Public School (APS) Ratnuchak defeated KC Public School.
The final round, BSF School Jammu defeated APS Ratnuchak by a difference of 125 marks.
