BSF School ranked first in State among day-cum boarding schools

JAMMU: A function was held by the Education World at Gurugram, Haryana to felicitate the country’s top schools in different categories.

It is indeed a matter of pride that BSF Sr. Sec School Jammu was ranked first for the 4th consecutive year among Day-cum Boarding Schools in Jammu and Kashmir Education World India school rankings 2019 and was felicitated at a Celebratory Awards on September 28 and 29 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

Education World India School Rankings reflect the innovations and effort that managements, principals and teachers of the country’s best primary-secondary schools are investing in institutional development and raising teaching -learning standards.

BSF School Jammu also ranked Ist in J&K and 9th in India among India’s Top 10 Extraordinary Leadership in Education World Grand Jury Awards 2019-20.

BSF School was the only school conferred with this prestigious award from J&K.

This award is given for successfully building a comprehensive School Ecosystem and making extraordinary efforts to introduce innovative 21st-century practices in primary-secondary education.

In a function held at FTR HQ Jammu, IG BSF Jammu FTR N.S Jamwal, DIG/PSO Hardeep Singh and DIG (PROV)/ Administrator Indraj Singha felicitated Dr. S.K Shukla, Principal BSF School Jammu for the splendid achievement for ranking first among Day-cum Boarding Schools in the J&K State.

Jamwal applauded the strenuous and relentless efforts of Principal Dr. S.K. Shukla and his dedicated team.

Jamwal said, “BSF Sr. Sec. School Jammu has enabled, empowered and ensured success to the students year after year and has become the benchmark for academic excellence. The Principal and the Staff have been relentlessly working to make education a truly, meaningful and engaging experience. The school has the finest of academics and the co-curricular that empowers and gears the young generation for the future.”