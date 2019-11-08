BSF School celebrates World Judo Day

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The BSF Primary School on Friday celebrated World Judo Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of Judo, Prof Jigaro Kano.

On this occasion, Head Master of the Primary Wing, Gaytri Kotwal highlighted the importance of the day and encouraged young and talented judo players of the school amidst distribution of sweets on the occasion.

The event was organised under the supervision of Sports Incharge and Judo coach of the school, Rameshwar Singh Jamwal.

Meanwhile, the school has decided to hold a three-day Children’s Day function at the school campus.