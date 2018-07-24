BSF put on high alert to prevent infiltration

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Following fresh infiltration bid by a group of infiltrators and killing of an intruder along the International Border in Hiranagar sector on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) have been directed to exercise utmost care to prevent repeat of similar infiltration bids and attack on its patrol parties in the coming days.

Due to ongoing Amarnath Yatra the multi-tier security grid is already in a state of high alert.

The army, BSF, para military forces and the State police have been stationed along the National Highway and interior border roads to prevent fresh infiltration bids and terror strike with the help of sleeper cells.

According to recent intelligence reports, several groups of trained terrorists have been stationed at launching pads along the International Border for the first opportunity to sneak inside the Indian territory to carry out terror strikes.

During rainy season, several rivers and smaller water bodies are in spate and often these trained groups of infiltrators come via these routes to sneak inside the Indian territory. Though BSF has launched pulley mounted surveillance even along the water bodies and vulnerable patches devoid of barbed wire fence yet infiltrators with help of local guides manage to breach the fence.

In the past also the same route has been trekked by the infiltrators to target vital installations along the highway.

The senior BSF officers from Jammu frontier have apprised their senior officers in New Delhi about the change of strategy adopted by the Pak rangers as they have been spotting presence of small groups of terrorists in areas closer to IB.

During the monsoon season it is difficult for the foot patrol to maintain tight vigil along the loose patches covered by water bodies.

The BSF has to depend on the electronic surveillance and intelligence inputs to carry out patrolling in vulnerable areas along the borders.

At present BSF jawans are also carrying out regular patrolling along the Chenab river to plug the infiltration routes.