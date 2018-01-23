BSF pounds Pak positions across IB with 9,000 mortar shells

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Situation tense; fresh firing by Pakistan along LoC, IB

Agency

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells across the International Border (IB) in Jammu in the past four days as part of “pinpointed” retaliatory action against Pakistan’s unprovoked firing, destroying firing positions and fuel dumps of the Pakistan Rangers at multiple places, officials said on Monday.

Senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and in the home ministry said the situation along the 190-km IB in the Jammu area was “very tense” as Pakistan had “opened” heavy fire in the entire stretch since Sunday evening.

They said the BSF had fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells since January 19, after “Pakistan first breached the peace and hit BSF posts and civilian areas”.

The mortar shelling is in addition to an effective retaliation by an assortment of other arms and ammunition, they said.

The BSF said the force was retaliating with “pinpointed” fire which destroyed firing positions, mortar launching pads and ammunition and fuel dumps of the Pakistan Rangers at multiple places.

The force also released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of fuel dumps.

They said the “Chicken Neck” area of the border in Jammu (which was untouched till now), near Makwal and Kanachak border posts of the BSF, is also being pounded by the Pakistani forces.

Sources said the Indian forces have also witnessed the movement of senior commanders of the Rangers and Pakistan Army in the forward areas across the border.

“These visits, as we understand, are being undertaken by Pak commanders to motivate their troops who are getting some good pounding from the Indian side and it is also understood that many of their personnel have been hit fatally or have been injured,” the official added.

The Rangers, they said, have also “refused” to talk to the BSF and come over for a flag meeting till now.

All the BSF border posts in the Jammu area have been put on “high alert” and senior commanders have been asked to be at the front “at least for the next about a week’s time”, they said.

The force has also stepped up the deployment of its “ambush patrols” along the IB to check infiltration, they said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops opened fire and lobbed mortars at Indian positions along the International border and LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Rajouri districts overnight, a BSF officer said in Jammu on Monday.

On Sunday, a civilian was killed and two persons were injured in the Pakistani shelling along the IB in Kanachak belt of Jammu district, raising the death toll in the ceasefire violations since Thursday last to 12 and injuries to over 60.

Schools continue to remain closed along the LoC and IB in Jammu region.

“There was night-long firing along the IB in Pargwal, Math, R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors (of Jammu and Samba districts). It stopped at 0545 hours today,” the officer said.

Pakistan Rangers resumed shelling along the IB in Kanachak sector of Jammu last night,” he said.

Pakistan troops also resumed heavy shelling along the LoC in Bhawani, Karali, Said, Numb and Sher Makri areas of Rajouri district last evening, officials said.

Seven civilians, three Armymen and two BSF personnel have so far been killed in the ceasefire violations.

While a BSF jawan and a teenage girl were killed on Thursday, four persons including two civilians and one BSF jawan and an Army jawan were killed and over 40 others injured in the Pakistani firing on Friday.

Three civilians and an Army jawan were killed and 16 others injured in the ceasefire violations on Saturday.

BSF officials said authorities were keeping a close eye on the situation and have rushed police teams to affected areas to ensure prompt assistance to the people.

People have been asked to stay indoors and not to touch any suspicious object in their area as it could be an unexploded mortar shell, he said.

Firing from across the border started on Thursday last and has forced 40,000 people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps or with their relatives.