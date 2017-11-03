BSF, police bid farewell to jawan killed in Pakistani firing

Jammu: The BSF and the police today bade farewell to Constable Tapa Mondal who was killed when Pakistani Rangers fired at a patrol party along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised in martyr memorial at the Border Security Force headquarter in his honour which was attended by top security officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir S P Vaid and Inspector General BSF Ram Awatar.

The mortal remains of 25-year-old Mondal will be flown to his native Satui village in Murshidabad district of West Bangal via Delhi.

He is survived by his mother Sumitra Mondal.

Pakistani Rangers fired at a patrol party along the IB in Samba district yesterday, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian force in which three posts were damaged and two rangers injured. (PTI)