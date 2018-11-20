BSF pays homage to officer died in accidental grenade blast in Samba

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to Assistant Commandant Jabar Singh, who was killed in accidental grenade blast during training at a border Out Post (BoP) along International Border (IB) in Samba sector Monday.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at BSF Jammu Frontier headquarters at Paloura and rich tributes were paid to the brave heart Assistant Commandant, officials said.

In the solemn ceremony, Ram Awtar, IG BSF Jammu, B S Tutti, DIG Jammu Range J&K Police, SSP Jammu, JKP and CRPF officers along with all BSF officers and men paid homage to the late officer Jabar Singh.

Singh lost his life in an accidental blast, when one granade went off during training at Mangu Chak BoP along IB in Samba district. Two inspectors and two sub inspectors were also injured in the same incident.

Singh’s mortal remains will be flown to his native village Bhairmou in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh where he would be cremated with full force honours, the IG BSF said.

In this hour of grief, the BSF stands in solidarity with the families of the brave heart and remains committed to their dignity and well being, he added.(PTI)