BSF-Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The BSF and Pakistan Rangers on Friday held a flag meeting along the International Border (IB) here during which the border guards of the two countries expressed their commitment to maintain peace and tranquility along the IB, which has seen a lull in ceasefire violations during the last fortnight

“A sector commander-level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on the International Border (IB) in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district today,” a senior BSF officer said.

The BSF delegation comprising nine officers was led by P S Dhiman, DIG BSF Jammu Sector.

Brig Amjad Hussain, Sector Commander, Sialkot, Punjab led the Pakistan delegation which comprised of 11 officers.

“During the meeting, general day to day border management issues were discussed”, he said.

While reiterating the BSF’s commitment towards maintaining peace and tranquility on the International Border, BSF officials sought Pakistan Rangers’ cooperation for the same, which was agreed to by them, the officer said.

“The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere,” he said.

There had been heavy ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers in January which forced 40,000 people to flee. 14 people including eight civilians and six jawans were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling and firing along LoC and International Border (IB) last month.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan have halted along the IB for the last fortnight, but they are still continuing along the Line of Control (LoC).