BSF organises medical camp

JAMMU: Frontier HQ BSF Jammu organised a medical camp here on Friday at BSF Paloura Camp. The medical camp was inaugurated by BWWA President Rajni Jamwal. Dr A K Sahi, Commandant (Medical) BSF Jammu presented welcome address.

Orthopedic Specialist Dr Rajeev Verma, Gastroenterologist Specialist Dr Manoj Gupta, Cardiologist Specialist Dr Sanjay Kumar of Manipal Hospital, New Delhi rendered their valuable services for families, children and serving personnel of BSF. Rajni Jamwal, BWWA President thanked the team of doctors for giving their valuable service for BSF personnel and their families. She said that overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diet and high blood pressure, raised cholesterol and glucose level are few factors which can trigger heart diseases. She further emphasised that heart problems can be prevented by taking due precautions and changing our lifestyle.

About 250 BSF personnel and their families were present on the occasion and were immensely benefited from the medical camp.