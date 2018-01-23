BSF organises Inter-District Football Competition

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To boost up the sports culture in Jammu region, Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier has been conducting an Inter District Football competition.

Today, Ram Awtar, IG BSF Jammu Frontier inaugurated the tournament in an colourful ceremony held at Hargobind Bhatnagar Stadium, BSF Paloura Campus, here.

The ceremony included impressive March Past by the Samba, Rajouri and Poonch teams.

“As a drive to healthy and strong nation, BSF motivate the young talents and provide them a healthy platform to exhibit their rare talent and skills to be further groomed for national and international championships,” Ram Awtar said.

Ram Awtar accentuated that observing the zeal and enthusiasm of sportsmen, quality performances are expected in this tournament.

The ongoing competitions will conclude on January 24, 2018.