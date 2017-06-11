BSF nabs two with opium near IB in Rajasthan

Bikaner The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two persons today with one quintal of opium husk (doda post), 930 grams opium and cash from Dantor area along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in the district.

The BSF is conducting a special drive to nab those involved in narcotic smuggling in the areas near the IB.

Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team stopped an SUV in Dantor area in which it found narcotics substances and recovered Rs 83,500 upon a search, said BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi.

He said Jamat Singh of Barmer district and Jaswant Singh of Bikaner have been arrested.

The duo, along with the vehicle and the seized consignment, has been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jodhpur, for further investigation into the matter.

