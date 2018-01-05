BSF LAUNCHES ‘OP ALERT’ ALONG IB: Avenges Jawan’s martyrdom, ‘Kills 10 Pak Rangers’, destroys 2 Pak posts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched “Operation Alert” along the over 200 kilometers long International Border (IB), the troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid, killing an intruder along IB in Jammu district.

However, a national television channel News 18 reported that India hit back, destroying three Pakistan Army posts. Quoting sources, the channel reported that over 10 Pakistan Rangers were killed in the BSF action that took place late on Wednesday night.

“Post injury to BSF trooper Head Constable R P Hazra from unprovoked fire by Pak forces on Jammu IB in Samba sector yesterday, the retaliation continued till late night,” the BSF said in a statement.

IG BSF, Jammu frontier, Ram Awtar refused to confirm the killing, according to the television channel.

The IG BSF, meanwhile, told PTI that troops observed movement of two-three persons along the IB near Nikowal Border Out Post (BoP) in Arnia sector around 0545 hours.

They challenged them and opened fire resulting in the death of one intruder, he said adding, the deceased was in his thirties.

The other intruders managed to escape, he said.

A BSF spokesman said two Pakistani mortar positions were “located, targeted and destroyed by BSF troopers yesterday night only. The coordinated precision fire of BSF troopers silenced Pakistani guns”.

Yesterday, BSF jawan R P Hazra was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan, the first this year, in Samba sector of Jammu and the force had since then launched retaliatory fire.

Pakistan troops also violated ceasefire by firing and shelling posts along the LoC in Rajouri district last night and shelling exchanges continued throughout the night along the IB.

“Post death of BSF trooper Head Constable R P Hazra from unprovoked fire by Pak forces on Jammu IB in Samba sector yesterday, the retaliation continued till late night”, a BSF officer said.

“The unprovoked fire from Pakistan started first from small arms which later coupled with mortar shelling throughout the night”, he said.

BSF maintains extra vigil on IB to negate intrusion attempts which is aided by forces on the other side of the IB, he said, adding that firing across the IB is most of the time a diversionary tactic for facilitating intrusion.

To curb the increasing movement of infiltrating terrorists from across the border, BSF launched “Operation Alert”. “There are inputs that there is movement of terrorists and accordingly, we have declared ‘Ops Alert’ on the border,” Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, Ram Awatar told reporters here this afternoon.

The BSF gave a military send off by organising wreath- laying ceremony at Frontier headquarters here in the honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazra, who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Samba sector yesterday.

J&K DGP Dr S P Vaid, IGP Jammu Zone and Dr S D Singh attended the ceremony along with the IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar and other senior officers and Jawans of BSF.

“It is because of that alertness, that they have acted like that (resorting to sniper firing). The morale of the BSF is high and will continue to remain high,” the IG said.

He said the effort of the BSF was to maintain peace along the border, but Pakistan was always trying to disturb this peace. “It is because of this machination of Pakistan that they yesterday martyred one jawan by sniping,” he said.

Giving details of Wednesday’s incident, the IG said “this jawan was performing duty at a forward post and there were four to five rounds of fire from Pakistan and one of them hit him”.

“It was followed by automatic weapon fire. After getting intimation the neighbouring mounts retaliated back and solid response was given by the BSF in which Pakistan has suffered large human and property loss”, he added.

“There was movement under thick cover of fog and one intruder was spotted well inside Indian territory and he was fired upon and shot dead. He was resident of Sialkot district (of Pakistan). It was an infiltration attempt,” the officer said. Either he was a member of the infiltration group or their guide, he said.

Speaking to the reporters, DGP J&K Police, Dr S P Vaid said “those who are thinking they have done good by murder of humanity, need to introspect. Our forces are capable of giving them a befitting reply”.