BSF jawan shot dead by colleague

Srinagar: A BSF jawan was allegedly shot dead by his colleague inside a camp in Bandipora district, police said on Tuesday.
Constable Chanderbhan, a resident of Haryana, was shot at and killed allegedly by his colleague Ravinder Singh late Monday night inside the BSF camp at Madar in Bandipora district, a police official said.
He said Singh has been taken into custody while Chanderbhan’s body has been sent for post-mortem.
Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the RPC and started investigation, the official said.
