BSF jawan, girl killed in shelling; Pak suffers huge losses

Retaliate Pak fire with full force: BSF DG tells Commanders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a teenage girl and a BSF jawan were killed due to heavy shelling from across along the International Border in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts on Thursday, BSF Director General K K Sharma asked field commanders to “retaliate with full force” any enemy fire, saying the Pakistani forces must be taught a lesson.

He also said the situation along the border with Pakistan is “tense”.

“I have told them (field commanders along the international border) to retaliate with full force and teach them (Pakistani forces) a lesson. The morale of the troops is high,” Sharma told a press conference at the BSF headquarters here.

He was replying to a question about his message to the commanders on the ground in the wake of killing of a jawan in firing by Pakistani forces on Thursday.

The chief of border guarding force said that the BSF has damaged two Pakistani mortar positions.

“We targeted two Pakistani mortar positions. We feel that they have been damaged,” he said.

Asked about the situation along the border, the director general of the Border Security Force said, “I feel the situation is tense.”

There have been continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and now Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations along the international border (IB), he said.

Sharma said the BSF has observed movement of militants across the IB from time to time and sometimes it has engaged them but they managed to escape.

Replying to questions, he said, “We have already taken special measures. We have taken measures to check infiltration and ceasefire violations. We are ready to meet any such eventuality.”

Asked about the reason for increase in incidents of ceasefire violation, he said, “It for Pakistan to answer as to why they are repeatedly resorting to ceasefire violation. We don’t initiate it. We are a peace-loving force.”

On whether it was being done by Pakistan to push in militants to engineer a terror attack in the run up to the Republic Day, Sharma said, “This can be such an attempt as they have engaged us (in that area) and our jawan lost his life.

“There is a nullah close to the area and an attempt of infiltration could have taken place from there but our troops are alert. We will ensure no infiltration takes place.”

Giving details about the today’s incident, he said, “There was unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side in which Head Constable A Suresh was killed. We immediately carried out retaliation.”

The BSF chief said the force targeted Pakistan’s border outposts (BoPs).

According to reports, there has been “large” loss of lives and damage to property, he said, adding, “I will not be able to give you details and you can get details from Pakistan media, if you monitor it.”

He said that such incidents have not happened for the first time and on January 3, one jawan was killed.

At that time, the BSF gave a befitting reply and caused damage to lives and property on the Pakistani side, he said.

“The BSF does not initiate firing and shelling but when it is started from their side, we give a befitting reply. We are giving befitting reply following the killing of A Suresh,” he said.

On increase in sniping incidents, he said, “This was not a sniping incident. He was firing from a light machine gun and he was hit by a bullet through a (bunker) loophole, which is used to direct the fire.”

He said the jawans wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets but some parts of body still remains uncovered. “It is an occupational hazard when such a situation prevails,” he said.

Senior BSF and police officers paid rich tributes to a BSF jawan killed in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The jawan was identified as Head Constable A Suresh of 78 battalion of the BSF. He belonged to Tamil Nadu.

A wreath laying ceremony was organized at BSF frontier headquarters at Paloura in Jammu and rich tributes were paid to the brave soldier, the BSF spokesman said.

K K Sharma, Director General BSF, Ram Awtar, IG BSF Jammu, S D Singh, IG Police, Sat Sharma, MLA Jammu West, Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, DIG CRPF and J&K Police along with Police and BSF officers and men paid floral tributes to the martyr.

The cremation of the martyr will be done at his native village in Bandra Chetti Patty in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, the spokesman said.

The Pakistan Rangers had opened fire and shelled areas along the IB in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 2100 hours last night, said a BSF officer.

They targeted over a dozen Border Out Posts (BoPs) in three sectors throughout the night, he said, adding BSF troops gave a befitting reply by carrying out effective retaliation.

A police officer said Pakistani troops targeted over 20 hamlets along the IB.

The firing and shelling continued till 0645 hours and is going on intermittently when reports last came in, they said.

In the shelling, a BSF jawan and a 17-year-old girl, Neelam Devi were killed while five civilians and a BSF jawan were injured and have been hospitalised, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu Arun Manhas said the district administration asked all its officers to remain in a state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

He, however, said villagers have not been evacuated so far.

The issue was also raised in the Assembly by BJP MLA and state president Sat Sharma and NC MLA Mian Altaf.

Later, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Lal Choudhary in the evening visited Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Jammu to enquire about the condition of those seriously injured in cross border firing in R S Pura. Visiting emergency and recovery wards in GMC&H, Sham directed the hospital authorities to provide best medicare and other facilities to the patients for their early recovery.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of officers at R S Pura to review the present situation arisen due to cross border firing in the area, Sham Choudhary directed the concerned to extend every possible support to people of area for their safety and security.

SDM R S Pura, SDPO, BMO, BDO and other sectoral officers attended the meeting.