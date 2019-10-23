BSF Jawan among two killed in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A
BSF Jawan among two persons were killed in road mishaps here on Tuesday.
As per the
details, BSF Jawan namely Mukesh Chand,
son of Ram Narayan, resident of Haryana, presently posted at 16 Bn BSF in
Phallain Mandal was hit by a tractor in the area as a result he got injured. He
was shifted to GMC hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.
Meanwhile,
Deepak , resident of Delhi, presently staying at Sainik Colony, who was on his bike was hit by a truck and as a result
he got injured and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as
brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and
started investigation.
