BSF Jawan among two injured as Pak targets Kathua, Poonch

‘Body of trooper handed over to India’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Two persons, including a BSF jawan, were injured as Pakistani Army continued ceasefire violations by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The mortar shelling and small arms firing from across the border was intense in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, where a number of shells also fell in the close vicinity of revered shrine of famous Sufi saint Sain Baba Miran Baksh, they said.

The officials said panic gripped the border residents as mortar shelling continued throughout the day after Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation early in the morning. The sounds of the explosions were also heard in Poonch town.

“Today at about 0745 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kirni sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” a defence spokesman said.

He said the shelling stopped in the two sectors around 1.20 pm, only to restart at 3.50 pm and spreading to nearby Qasba sector as well.

A youth, Mohammad Rashid, was injured after he was hit by splinters in his village in Shahpur sector, the officials said, adding the Pakistani shells also landed in the close vicinity of the revered shrine of Baba Miran Baksh at Guntrian village, causing panic among the devotees.

However, the devotees and the shrine is safe, they said, adding the heavy cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received.

Six persons were injured in the shelling by Pakistani troops in Poonch on Sunday.

BSF Constable Abishek Roy received splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near his post at Manyari in Hiranagar sector along the IB in Kathua district late Monday, the officials said.

They said the Pakistani army opened fire and lobbed shells in the sector at 8.15 pm, prompting an effective retaliation by the BSF personnel guarding the IB.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.25 am Tuesday, the officials said, adding the jawan, who was injured around 11.35 pm, was brought to a medical college here for specialised treatment and his condition is stated to be “stable”.

According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC this year, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured.

In the meantime, Pakistan has handed over to India the body of a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector who had drowned in a river along the International Border in Jammu last week, officials said.

The body of Paritosh Mandal was found “deep inside” the neighbouring country’s territory and the Pakistan Rangers informed the BSF about the recovery, they said.

Mandal, 54, went missing in the Aik Nallah in Arnia sector on September 28 when he and two other troopers were patrolling along the India-Pakistan International Border.

Villagers joined hands with the BSF and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to trace him but to no avail, they said.

As the Aik Nallah flows into Pakistan, the BSF informed their counterparts — Pakistan Rangers about it. On Tuesday the Rangers informed the BSF that Mandal’s body has been recovered, officials said.

The BSF sub-inspector was a native of West Bengal’s Nadia district.

A spokesperson said the IG of BSF Jammu has conveyed his deep regrets for the unfortunate loss of life of the brave and dedicated soldier. The BSF, Jammu, also thanked the SDRF, villagers and Pakistan Rangers for their efforts.

Meanwhile, security agencies have identified over 20 entry routes along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir and have put in place multi-tier security to thwart any attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate armed terrorists.

According to intelligence inputs, over 60 armed terrorists have infiltrated along Line of Control in Kashmir valley and over 20 terrorists from LoC areas falling in south of Pir Panchal areas in the last two months.

Over 20 infiltration routes have been identified and security grid has been strengthened to prevent entry of armed terrorists, officials said.

Two to three tier security has been put in place including anti-infiltration obstacle system of border fencing, they said.

Apart from first tiers of security of army and BSF, village defence committees (VDCs) along LoC and IB, police have been activated and checkpoints have come up and patrolling done in the hinterland around the border, they said.

All police stations and police posts have also been alerted to keep a tab on suspected movement in the border areas apart from activation of VDCs in border belts, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in a meeting with Army and BSF officers on Thursday, had instructed the forces to put the anti-infiltration grid along the Pakistani border on high alert.

According to inputs received from various sources in the Counter Infiltration Grid (CIG), around 60 militants have infiltrated the Valley, using from higher reaches of Gulmarg, Bandipora and Boniyar in Baramulla (north Kashmir) to reach southern parts of the state via Yusmarg, the route taken by the tribal raiders from Pakistan.

Bandipora-Gangbal-Chatergul route, which had remained dormant over the years, is used by the militants this time, sources said adding that Gujjars have revealed about the presence of militants in these upper reaches.

The infiltration routes have been identified along the LoC and International Border in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in districts, the sources said.

“The terrorists are taking advantage of thick woods, dry nallahs, riverine and zero populated areas to infiltrate from PoK to Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

BSF troops guarding over 180 km of IB with Pakistan have strengthened their observation posts and “listening posts” to keep a close watch against any intrusion by drones.

The BSF is also patrolling riverine areas along the IB and has deployed water patrol teams in the Chenab river to foil terrorists’ design to infiltrate into India from Pakistan, the officials said.

There are also reports of presence of terrorists in Goi-Kahuta-Chirat belt, Kotli-Sensa belt, Mirpur-Bindi, Samani-Kudiali-Garnum belt and Sailkote-Zafarwala belt.