BSF Jammu flags off Bharat Darshan tour

JAMMU: Inspector General (IG), Border Security Force (BSF), Ftr HQ BSF Jammu, N.S Jamwal on Wednesday flagged off the ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour of children hailing from remote border areas of Jammu region.

The flagging off ceremony was held at BSF Frontier HQ, Paloura Camp, here.

A total of 35 children (20 boys and 15 girls), in the age group of 12 to 17 years, of humble background are selected from remote border areas and flagged off for six-day tour during which they will get an opportunity to visit various monuments in Gujarat like Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham Temple, Gujarat Science City, Amul Dairy, Sabarmati River front, Vintage car museum and other monuments in Ahmedabad and all over Gujarat.

N.S Jamwal, while addressing the children, said that man learns when he steps out of his surroundings, and those who are selected for this tour out of thousands of children in the Union Territory of J&K are really very lucky.

“At this early age it is a great opportunity for these children to know about the rich heritage, culture, people and understanding unity in diversity of our great nation,” he said. IG BSF said, besides guarding the borders BSF is also playing an active role in national integration by way of conducting such types of tours for the children of remote areas.

During the programme Hardeep Singh, DIG/PSO, J.C Stngla, DIG, Indra Raj Singh, DIG, Akhileshwar Singh, DIG, Sindhu Kumar, DIG, Amarbir Singh, Comdt, many Officers, Subordinate Officers and Jawans were also present. BSF Jammu has been organizing tour called ‘Bharat Darshan’ for the children of Jammu region for the past two decades.

These tours have garnered huge popularity among the masses of remote border areas of Jammu region and children eagerly await every year for this opportunity.