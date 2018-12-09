BSF intensifies vigil along IB in Jammu to thwart infiltration

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling, especially in the wee hours, to foil fresh infiltration bids along the International Border across Jammu frontier.

For the past several days, intelligence agencies have been regularly warning about the assembly of heavily armed infiltrators near launching pads located close to the International Border.

According to official sources, the terrorist handlers are desperately trying to push small groups of terrorists through the International Border as they are finding it difficult to send them across through the North Kashmir districts due to inclement weather conditions.

To contain them in their area, the BSF jawans have been relying on sophisticated gadgets like night vision devices and thermal imagers to pin them down.

SPECIAL REPORT

On several occasions BSF has repulsed these infiltration bids by opening warning shots.

Meanwhile, after reviewing prevailing security situation in the border belt, the Border Security Force has also activated its Winter Border Management strategy to plug the gaps along the border.

The BSF has also beefed up its defences for patrol duties to ensure round the clock area domination.

Anti fog lights have been repaired wherever required and additional security ‘naka’ points set up to monitor suspicious movement of infiltrators close to the barbed wire fence.

The local commanders of BSF deployed along Samba and Kathua sectors have been directed to maintain tight vigil along the vulnerable spots where Pak Rangers have aided infiltrators in the past to dig out cross border tunnels to help infiltrators sneak inside the Indian territory.

Fresh assessment by the various intelligence agencies claimed that the terror handlers, under pressure from Pakistan based intelligence agency ISI are awaiting opportunity to push small groups of infiltrators inside the Indian territory.