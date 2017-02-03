BSF foils Pak’s nefarious designs yet again

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alert troops of Border Security Force on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid amid firing from across the border at forward Border Outposts along International Border in Samba Sector of Jammu region.

“Alert troops of BSF foiled a fierce stand-off attack on duty mound from Pakistan side at International Border in Samba Sector of Jammu region,” official spokesman here said.

He said that a group of heavily armed terrorists on Thursday afternoon reached close to International Border in Pakistan sides taking advantage of undulating ground and thick wild growth.

“Terrorists took refuge in a depression having dense wild growth,” he added and said that at about 3:30 PM, terrorists resorted to heavy attack on forward BSF troops deployed on duty by firing Three Under Barrel Grenades, followed by the heavy firing from automatic weapons.

“Own troops on duty points swiftly organized coordinated effective fire over them, not only to suppress their fire but forced to retreat,” he asserted.

“The BSF sentries however, foiled the ferocious stand-off attack from heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan by giving them a befitting reply,” said the spokesman adding that troops narrowly escaped from grenade fierce attack of terrorists. Earlier on January 13, BSF foiled an infiltration attempt in Samba sector of Jammu region when a movement of group of four to six terrorists was seen as they approached from Pakistan side near Tarna Nala.

Director General BSF K K Sharma during his recent visit on January 25, had said that use of technology gadgets will soon be introduced to guard India, Pakistan border in Jammu and Punjab Frontiers.

On Pak Rangers backing terrorists, the top officer said that entire machinery across the border is supporting terrorists whereas launching pads and training camps are very much intact.

The DG further said that high alert has also been sounded along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Punjab frontiers to foil nefarious attempts.

Pak shells border areas on LoC

JAMMU: Pakistan yet again violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri, police sources here said.

“At around 5: 50 PM, Pakistan violated ceasefire agreement, which ceased at around 6: 20 PM in at Taroi Nallaha (Kalal),” police sources here said. They said that Pakistan fired Light Machine Guns and three to four mortar shells, which was effectively retaliated in similar calibre.

Police however, said that locals of the area reported to the police about the CFV while no loss of life or property was reported in exchange of fire.

Meanwhile Army authorities remained tight-lipped on exchange of fire on the LoC.