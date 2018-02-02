BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba

Jammu: BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
“Suspicious movement was seen close to the International Border in Samba sector late last night”, a BSF officer said today.
Alert BSF troops fired upon the infiltrators forcing them to return, he said, adding that no more movement was not seen later. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Safety precautions in an earthquake
No malice behind open letter on ‘Padmaavat’: Swara
Knew my character an underdog in ‘Padmaavat’: Shahid
Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten note to Ranveer Singh
Padmaavat generates record $4.9 mn in 4 days in North America
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper