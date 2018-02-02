BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Samba

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

“Suspicious movement was seen close to the International Border in Samba sector late last night”, a BSF officer said today.

Alert BSF troops fired upon the infiltrators forcing them to return, he said, adding that no more movement was not seen later. (PTI)