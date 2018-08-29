BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu, 3 Bangladeshi nationals held

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an exfiltration bid and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals, including two teenagers, along International Border (IB) in Jammu district, police said today.

BSF troops guarding IB in R S Pura sector observed some movement of the people yesterday and later arrested 3 persons, who turned out to be Bangaldeshi nationals, police officials said here.

They were trying to exfiltrate to Pakistan side. BSF handed them over to the police, which registered a case and grilled the foreigners, the officials said.

One mobile phone, 2 sim cards and over Rs 600 in Bangladeshi currency were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Abdul Kareem (20), Mohmmad Ali (18) and Mohmmad Jahangir (18).

As per reports they had taken a train to reach the Jammu and from there they headed to border to cross over to Pakistan under the guidance of a guide.

The trio have been sent to Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) to carry out the thorough investigation about the purpose, police added. (PTI)