BSF Asstt Commandant commits suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district, officials said. V B Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border. He shot himself inside his room at 8:45 am, the officials said. They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. A case has been registered.
