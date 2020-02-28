BS IV vehicles: ARTO Udhampur briefs transporters, automobile dealers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Udhampur Rachna Sharma chaired a meeting of Transporters and Automobile dealers, here on Thursday.

ARTO Udhampur informed all the Automobiles dealers that incompliance to Supreme Court’s direction, no BS IV vehicle shall be entertained for registration after March 25, 2020.

She further informed all the Automobiles dealers and general public that inspection of commercial/non commercial vehicles shall be conducted on all working days in ARTO office till March25, 2020.

Dealers were advised to transfer files online to the office of the ARTO on the same day of purchase of vehicle along with all required documents. The applicants were advised to reach the ARTO office for physical inspection of vehicle.

She said that all the files pending with dealers due to any reason must reach this office within one week’s time for further disposal.