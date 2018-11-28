Brouhaha and exploitation on Ram Temple

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

The inevitable brouhaha of BJP ever proceeded on Ram Temple, but this time it took an angry overtone, before it could properly take off, that no one in the BJP think tank would have predicted. People who exploit others come to spend an enormous amount of energy wondering about and justifying that exploitation and it applies in respect of BJP at the fullest. We have to be cautious as this drama of exploitation on Ram temple is again at our door step owing to the reason, 2019 about to knock us, as the election year, crucial for BJP that has been harping by accusing others and projecting itself as only saviour of the country and believing Lord Rama will again come to its rescue. Ram Temple argument is correlated with the passion of the people to the belief that seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in Ayodhya at a place that has fallen a controversy of a mosque demolished in 1992, built by Mir Baqi (A Mughal General) in 16th century by demolishing a temple existing at the birth place of this seventh incarnation ‘Lord Rama’. The relationship between religion and politics extend to be a far-reaching motif in political philosophy adhered by BJP. But religious beliefs and practices also potentially support politics in many ways. The extent and form of this support is as important to political philosophers as is the possibility for conflict.

Religions often make strong claims on people’s allegiance and India with majority and deciding number of voters from Hindu community, was properly conceived by predominant form of Hindu nationalism in India, championed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The BJP (political face of RSS) has since been doing politics with religious exploitations at the centre of it. The party has always worked to force its divisive thought and mislead people in the name of Ram Temple. With elections the Lok Sabha approaching, the earsplitting of the Hindutva brigade’s brouhaha for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the disputed site is all too glaring. A new found aggressiveness is to the fore unmistakably, a typical reminder that elections are round the corner where emotive issues would be exploited to the fullest extent. The BJP is once again playing the Ram Temple card to exploit the sentiments of people in its favour for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It is a political gimmick as the BJP has been dubbed as a failure to its commitments of 2014 election agenda and again heading to rely on an issue that is contentious.

Ram Temple is a subject intimate to crores of Hindus. Narendra Modi has been holding a monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, to reach out to people on various issues but we never heard even a single word on this issue for the last four and half years, the only one line in the episode of ‘Man ki Baat’ of 25 November 2018, was too confined only criticising Congress for pressurising the Apex Court to postpone it. Amid growing demand for Ram Temple, Mr PM while addressing an election campaign rally in Alwar, instead of giving account of his government’s efforts for construction of Ram Temple (Agenda in manifesto) over jumped to criticise Congress by stating that it is creating an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary and had asked the Supreme Court to delay the hearing of the case because of 2019 polls and accused Congress leaders of threatening to impeach Judges.

This way, he has placed the independency and fair trial system of Apex Court under question mark and adjournment of hearing because of the Apex Court succumbing to the threats of impeachment. The illiterate voters of the country can be convinced by PM’s statement but aware society cannot be trapped on this assertion. We come across the statement of Mukut Bihari Verma, in September 2018, a Minister in BJP government in UP, well available on search engines, that Ram Temple would be constructed in Ayodhya, because “The Supreme Court is ours, the judiciary, this country and the Temple are ours too”.

