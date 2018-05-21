Brother-sister duo killed in Rajouri accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A brother-sister duo were on Sunday killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district, the police said.

Raja Anzar (19) and his elder sister Rukhsana Kousar (21), residents of Nadiandhar, were travelling from Darhal to Rajouri in their car when it fell into the gorge near Chatyar village, a police official said.

He said the bodies could be pulled out of the mangled car after hours-long hectic efforts. The bodies were handed over to their family for last rites after completion of legal formalities.