BROKERING TRUCE?

Seeing the sporadic sniper attacks targeting Indian security men the very existence of ceasefire between and India and Pakistan today looks as a farce. The 2003 ceasefire agreed up on by the two it appears existed on paper. There have been intermittent exchanges of fire and artillery shelling along the Line of Control and International Border claiming the lives of Indian soldiers. The hope that the DGMOs’ announcement would put an end to the years-long border violence now seems lost. It is certain that 2018 has proved to be a bloodier year for the India-Pakistan border than 2017, just as that year was bloodier than the previous one and so on. Unfortunately, by now, both sides have become so used to the violence that it is rarely recognised that even for a disputed border, this amount of violence is disturbingly high by global standards. The decades-long disputes over the boundary and the resulting claims, accusations, diplomatic stratagems and negotiating tactics have kicked up an enormous cloud of confusion. Today, it is difficult to answer even the most basic of the questions: why does border violence happen at all? Most of the time border firing is taken as a ploy to facilitate push-in of terrorists by Pakistan. While infiltration or local causes may account for individual incidents, there is some kind of control being exercised by higher authorities to ensure that the cumulative trend of violence goes up or down. However, given the paucity of accurate data, it is difficult to speculate on the strategic or political reasons for such a policy. More importantly, without understanding such policies, it is near-impossible to construct a ceasefire agreement that can hold. As long as one doesn’t know what the players want, how can one broker a truce? To overcome this problem, India must consider infusing greater transparency and honesty into the discussion surrounding the India-Pakistan border. If Pakistan is indeed principally responsible for the violence, New Delhi must start presenting credible facts and figures. Such an approach will not only help in better understanding of Pakistan’s motives but also allow India to build an effective case against it on the international stage.