BRO builds bridge, connects Nyaraks village

LEH: Nyaraks, one of the remotest villages of Leh, got connected with the main land of Ladakh after a 100 feet portable steel bridge was launched over Zanskar River by 81 Road Construction Company of 762 Border Roads Task Force under Project Vijayak of Border Roads Organisation recently.

This bridge has been launched on the road that takes off from Langru at NH-1 and travels through Wanla, Fangila, Sumdo, Photoskar, Yalchung and terminates at Nyaraks.

With the launching of this bridge and construction of the road, villagers of Nyaraks can now drive through this motorable road to NH-1 within four hours which would previously take more than two days on foot. The construction of this road and the bridge is expected to boost the tourism and socio-economic lifestyle of the people of these areas.

“This was a herculean task to launch the bridge over Zanskar River at such a remote location and adverse climatic condition. To shift the parts of the bridge was a big challenge. But, the efficiency and dedication of 81 RCC made it very easy,” an official said, adding that another 80 feet bridge was launched just at a distance of 1 km from Nyaraks along NPD road over Yalchung Nallah in the last week of October. Villagers of Nyaraks extended gratitude to Project Vijayaks Chief Engineer S.K Doon, Commander 762 BRTF Col Rajeev Lohani, OC 81 RCC Arnab Chakraborty, OIC Manish Kumar, and Sector I/C Saji N and their team to make the bridge possible.