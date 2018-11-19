BRO braves weather, lays first glaciated road in Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Braving extremely adverse weather conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Himank, is carving out the world’s first glaciated motorable road.
“The BRO is laying the motorable roads by cutting the world’s highest glaciers which are here in eastern Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official of the BRO said.
Being constructed at an altitude of over 17,800 feet, the road from Sasoma to Saser La will be a vital link paved in a region which is mostly cut-off during the severe winter months.
