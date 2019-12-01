British Int’l School organises Children’s Fete

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: British International School organised Children’s Fete in school premises.

Chief Guest Dr. Rahilla Syed, GMC along with Rekha Gupta, (Society up lifter) working for the under privileged people inaugurated the fete. The school fete was declared open by the guest by lightning of the lamp followed by ribbon cutting ceremony.

The whole school wore a festive look as it was decorated with beautiful handmade hoardings, charts, paper flowers, buntings, etc. To add up to the party with fervour, students and staff were dressed in colourful party attires.

The highlights of the function were DJ and food stalls which were enjoyed by the students who were overwhelmed with joy and enthusiasm. Music concert was organised to satisfy the music lovers. Children along with parents highly enjoyed the Magic Show.

The students of School said they would look forward for such functions time and again because they love partying, dancing and eating delicious food.