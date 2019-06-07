Bring legislation to hold delimitation of assembly constituencies: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Reminding ruling BJP of its ‘Vision Document’ released during 2014 elections as also the statements of its Central and State leaders assuring end of ongoing politico-economic bias against Jammu region by holding delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday sought early action in the matter by bringing appropriate legislation in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Briefing media persons here on Thursday, Harsh said that with all legislative powers pertaining to the State vested in the Parliament under President’s Rule, the BJP should have absolutely no problem in amending section 47 of the constitution so as to end the freeze imposed upon delimitation in 2001-02 by the State Assembly. He called for adequate increase in the number of seats for Jammu region in conformity with the loud promises made by BJP, which got 25 seats in Assembly and won both seats of Parliament from Jammu region.

Harsh said that assurances for delimitation and for ending regional bias were not only being doled out by the central BJP leadership but BJP’s election manifesto released during 2014 elections also categorically promised early delimitation of Assembly constituencies in J&K so as to ensure justice to Jammu region with 33 per cent seats reserved for women, five seats for displaced persons of PoJK, out of 24 seats reserved for them in the State Constitution and three seats for Kashmir migrants.

Lambasting lackadaisical approach of the Government towards the major demand of Jammu region, Harsh said that delimitation of constituencies which formed a part of the coalition’s ‘Agenda of Alliance’ also deserved a priority consideration with early constitution of the delimitation commission so as to make possible the accomplishment of the delimitation exercise before holding Assembly elections in the State scheduled later this year. He said that delimitation process involving delimitation of constituencies, re-adjustment of territorial boundaries, rotation of reserved seats, identification of seats for fresh reservation, reservation of seats as proposed for women etc should be completed in a time bound manner, so that next elections are held as per census 2011.

Emphasising the urgency to initiate the delimitation process on war footing, Harsh said that geographical area, topography, number of voters, nature of terrain, inaccessibility and poor communication facilities are the factors which weigh heavily in favour of Jammu region and entitle it to a higher number of Assembly constituencies. Harsh said that the Central and State should act promptly as per their assurances and needful was required to be done at the earliest. He warned of a full scale agitation in case the coalition Government failed to initiate the process for delimitation of Assembly constituencies at the earliest.

Surinder Chouhan, District President (Rural) of JKNPP was also present on the occasion.