Bring Kashmir closer to India, don’t add fuel to fire: Mehbooba to media

PANAJI: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the media to get Kashmiris closer to the rest of India rather than adding “fuel to the fire”.

She was speaking at the three-day-long “India Ideas Conclave 2017” organised by the India Foundation here.

She said the media kept abusing and accusing separatists but at the same time kept getting them on television giving them TV time to spew venom.

“I don t know why do they do it. Is it because of TRPs? Media should help us to get Kashmir out of the present situation and not add fuel to the fire,” she said.

She said that some sections of the media pick up the “most rotten” person from the state who speaks against the country.

“They pick up a guy who is not known to anyone, no Kashmiri knows him. They put him on television and then they get someone to combat him. They give him that kind of space on television,” she said.

“And these two are fighting and Kashmiris and other countrymen watch them. The other countrymen feel that this Kashmiri is talking bad about the country so Kashmiris are bad. And the Kashmiris feel that other fellow is accusing Kashmir,” she said.

“Media should play a role in bringing Kashmiris and the rest of the country closer to each other. They should pick up people who talk nice things about the country,” she added.

She said that Kashmiriyat is reflected in the acts of the people of Kashmir. “You can get the proof of Kashmiriyat in the acts of people who rushed to help Amarnath yatris (when they were attacked),” she said.

“That time large number of people went to hospital to donate blood. Last year when there was an accident, people took passengers to their houses. This is what Kashmiris are basically,” she said.

The three-day conclave was inaugurated in presence of former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga, Union minister of state for external Affairs M J Akbar, Minister of State from the United Arab Emirates Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.