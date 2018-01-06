Bright sun brings relief from cold in Jammu

Jammu: Bright sunshine for the second day today brought some respite to the people here as the city recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, several notches above the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A MeT office spokesperson said the minimum temperature in the city of temples registered a drop of 1.6 notches compared to the previous night to settle at 5.1 degrees Celsius 2.2 degrees below normal during this part of the season.

The city had recorded the season’s lowest of 2.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday but marked four degrees improvement on Friday due to cloud cover.

A bright sun shone yesterday after remaining hidden behind the clouds over the past couple of days which led to almost five degrees increase in the day temperature which settled at 19.9 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal during this part of the season.

The winter sun shone this morning as well, providing relief to the people from the cold night.

The high altitude areas of Jammu region experienced light snowfall over the past few days, as a result of which several parts including Bhaderwah and Banihal are reeling under sub- zero night temperature.

The spokesman said Bhaderwah in Doda district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu region with a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius followed by Banihal at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Katra town, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, was slightly warmer than Jammu city at a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The town has recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, the spokesman said. (PTI)