Brick kiln at Ainpur running illegally: Chairman BDC

SUNDERBANI: Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Arun Kumar Sharma on Sunday alleged that the brick kiln at Ainpur is running illegally in the residential area of aforesaid village in the name of SBK Brick Kiln, Ainpur and proving to be the source of hazardous pollution and inconvenience to the people residing in the surrounding area.

“The matter was brought to the notice of Administration but no action has been taken so far to close this source of pollution.

The people living in the close vicinity have become victim of number of problems due to air pollution and spread of dust storm when the convoy of load carriers passes through the residential areas,” he maintained adding that the residents have appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri and the Regional Director Pollution Control Board Jammu to take notice of illegal functioning of this brick kiln.

Arun Sharma said that if the action in this direction is not taken immediately the people will come on roads.

Prominent among those present in the meeting include Sarpanch Lok Nath Suden, Dev Raj Sharma, Krishan Lal and Ashok Kumar.