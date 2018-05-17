BREAKING NEWS: VYAS GETS EXTENSION AS CHIEF SECRETARY
Bharat Bhushan Vyas (IAS-1986) gets extension of ONE YEAR to his service as Chief Secretary of J&K from June 1, 2018.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Nobody spoke when Anand changed his name after marriage: Sonam
Priyanka Chopra’s next Marathi production titled ‘Paani’
Emilia Clarke backs Kit Harington to play Luke Skywalker
Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir in ‘Shamshera’
Lata Mangeshkar conferred with Swara Mauli award
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper