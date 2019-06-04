BREAKING NEWS: Under trial flees from police custody in Hiranagar

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Under trial flees from police custody in Hiranagar. J&K Police has launched a manhunt to track down the accused. Sources informed that the accused identified as Sagar Chand was taken for court appearance. Further details awaited.
