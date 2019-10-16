BREAKING NEWS: Sub-standard lifts installed in Govt hospitals; FIR registered against officers of JKPCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Anti Corruption Bureau has registered FIR against officers of J&K Project Construction Corporation Ltd (JKPCC) for installing Sub-standard lifts in Govt hospitals in Srinagar.

FIR 21/2019 has been registered on the basis of complaint and connected documents received through State Vigilance Commission. On scrutiny of documents it was revealed that J&K Project Construction Corporation Ltd. (JKPCC) during the year 2012-13 had floated tenders under different NITs for installation of 26 passenger bed lifts for District Hospital Baramulla, JLNM Hospital Rainawari and LD Hospital Srinagar to be designed and installed by successful bidders as per standard specifications/ IS codes, which were finally allotted to M/s Techno Industries Ltd., Ahmedabad through M/s Ace Consultants Fateh Kadal Srinagar. The concerned authorities installed “B” category lifts instead of “A” category lifts which resulted in huge loss to the state exchequer. It was also established that underrated and under specified equipments/ components have been installed in the lifts by the concerned company in connivance with the officials/ Engineers of Mechanical Unit of JKPCC Ltd. The investigation of the case is going on.