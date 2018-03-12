Breaking News: Students boycott classes in BGSB University

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Following the killing of terrorist Mohammad Eisa Fazili alias Eisa Ruhullah in Anantnag, the students boycott classes in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University BGSB University on Monday.

Fazili was B. Tech student at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. He was killed today morning along with two more terrorists at Anantnag in an encounter with security forces.

Till July 2017, Fazili was studying in 6th Semester of B.Tech course in Computer Engineering department of BGSB University, before joining terror group in August 2017.