Breaking News: Students boycott classes in BGSB University

STATE TIMES NEWS
Following the killing of terrorist Mohammad Eisa Fazili alias Eisa Ruhullah in Anantnag, the students boycott classes in Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University BGSB University on Monday.
Fazili was B. Tech student at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University. He was killed today morning along with two more terrorists at Anantnag in an encounter with security forces.
Till July 2017, Fazili was studying in 6th Semester of B.Tech course in Computer Engineering department of BGSB University, before joining terror group in August 2017.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Had a different perception of Varun in my head: Shoojit Sircar
Superstar Rajinikanth visits Shivkhori as part of pilgrimage
Diet is important risk factor in coronary heart disease: Sushil
Astrology: Weekly predictions 11TH– 17TH MARCH 2018
Khilji’s character reminds me of Azam Khan: Jaya Prada
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper