BREAKING NEWS: SHO Channi Himmat solves Trikuta Nagar Rs 10 lakh snatching case

JAMMU: Using his hi-tech policing skills, digital acumen and strong
source inputs, Insp Parvez Sajjad SHO
Channi Himmat has just cracked Rs 10 lakh Trikuta Nagar snatching case. One of
the accused is resident of Bhatindi and other accused belongs to Gujjar Nagar
area of Jammu.
Saving police’s damaged image, Insp Parvez has recovered Rs
5.50 lakh from the accused snatchers while efforts are being made to recover
the rest of the amount. On September 6, Trikuta Nagar Police was caught napping
when these wayside robbers decamped with Rs 10 lakh cash from car-borne
businessmen outside their residence 151/4
at 9.45 PM in posh Trikuta Nagar locality.
Senior police officers have appreciated Insp Parvez for
nabbing the snatchers.
