BREAKING NEWS: SHO Channi Himmat solves Trikuta Nagar Rs 10 lakh snatching case

JAMMU: Using his hi-tech policing skills, digital acumen and strong source inputs, Insp Parvez Sajjad SHO Channi Himmat has just cracked Rs 10 lakh Trikuta Nagar snatching case. One of the accused is resident of Bhatindi and other accused belongs to Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu.

Saving police’s damaged image, Insp Parvez has recovered Rs 5.50 lakh from the accused snatchers while efforts are being made to recover the rest of the amount. On September 6, Trikuta Nagar Police was caught napping when these wayside robbers decamped with Rs 10 lakh cash from car-borne businessmen outside their residence 151/4 at 9.45 PM in posh Trikuta Nagar locality.

Senior police officers have appreciated Insp Parvez for nabbing the snatchers.