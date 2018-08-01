Breaking News: Self-styled lawyer Talib Choudhary arrested

Self-styled lawyer Talib Choudhary arrested by Samba police for outraging the modesty of Mansar based woman. Talking to STATE TIMES, Advocate A K Sawhney confirmed the arrest of Talib Choudhary under section 376 RPC and 4/25 Arms act.
Talib’s role in Rassana case was also controversial. He allegedly collected money on Asifa’s name and tried to create wedge between both the communities, Sawhney said, adding Talib raped Mansar based woman and threatened her with a sharp edged weapon.
