Breaking News: ‘Millionaire’ Jr Asst’s petition dismissed

The J&K High Court on Monday morning dismissed the petition filed by ‘millionaire’ Junior Assistant Pranav Gandotra for quashing vigilance FIR registered against him in Rs 80 lakh misappropriation case.
