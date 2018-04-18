BREAKING NEWS: Major reshuffle in Forest Department

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ravi Kumar Kesar, IPS (PCCF-HoFF) is transferred and posted as Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K vide Manoj Pant, IFS. The post of Chief Wildlife Warden shall be equivalent PCCF (HoFF) till the time it is held by Ravi Kumar Kesar, IFS.

Manoj Pant, IFS, (APCCF) presently Chief Wiidlife Warden, J&K is transferred and posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, J&K vice Ravi Kumar Kesar, IFS.

Suresh Chug, IFS, Project Chief IWDP Hills is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Forest Corporation vide Suresh Gupta.

Suresh Gupta, IFS, MD J&K SFC is transferred and posted as Project Chief IWDP- Hills vice Suresh Chug.

Qamar-u-din (DCF-SG) presently holding the charge of CF East Jammu with additional charge of I/c JD FPF Jammu is attached with CCF Jammu.

Shally Ranjan, Joint Director IWDP Hills is transferred and posted as Regional Director PCB, Jammu vice Shri Showkat Choudhary.

Showkat Choudhary, Regional Director PCB Jammu is transferred and posted as Joint Director IWDP Hills vice Shally Ranjan.

Mohan Dass, shall hold the charge of Joint Director FPF Jammu in addition to his own duties.

Kuldeep Singh, I/c DFO Basholi is transferred and posted as I/c DFO Kargil vide Mohammad Abass who shall report to CCF Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmad Geelani, IFS, CCF Jammu is transferred and posted as CCF Kashmir. He shall however, take charge of the post on the retirement on superannuation of Nisar Ahmad Darzi, on 30/4/2018.

Sameer Bharit, IFS, Member Secretary PCB is transferred and posted as i/c CCF Jammu vice Farooq Ahmad Geelani. He shall take over the charge of the post on the assumption of charge of CCF Kashmir by Farooq Ahmad Geelani.